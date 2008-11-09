Colts take positive step, but playoffs still no guarantee

Before Indianapolis even kicked off on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans had already extended their perfect season to 9-0, putting the AFC South title a little further from the Colts' reach. For the Colts, the mission was clear. Either find a way to win against the kingpins of the AFC North and in a city where their franchise hadn't done so in 40 years, or do significant damage to their hopes of merely reaching the playoffs. Playing with urgency and getting the help of a couple of fortunate bounces and Steeler miscues, the Colts managed to come away with a 24-20 victory.