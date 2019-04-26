Around the NFL

Colts take elusive Ohio State WR Parris Campbell

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 02:33 PM
Kevin Patra

After stockpiling defensive players early, the Indianapolis Colts used their third pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on offense to give Andrew Luck another weapon.

General manager Chris Ballard used the No. 59 overall pick on Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell.

The 5-foot-11 wideout is a former high school track star with blazing speed, running a 4.31 second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Campbell can flat out fly and will provide Indy a dangerous combination with T.Y. Hilton on the opposite side. Free-agent addition Devin Funchess projects to see more time in the slot in Indy. The potential trio of Hilton, Funchess and Campbell complement each other splendidly with two speedsters on the outside and the big-body patrolling the middle.

Campbell is an elusive force in the open field who can burn and break ankles, taking short tosses for big gains. His senior year at Ohio State, the speedster caught a single-season record 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 receiving TDs.

The knock on Campbell coming out was his lack of route-running acumen and skittish footwork getting out of breaks. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, however, noted that several scouts believe that after his Pro Day and workouts he can make big strides in those areas quickly in his rookie season.

With Campbell coming to Indy, the Colts boast a breadth of speed on offense that will stress out even the best defenses.

