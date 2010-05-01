Colts take a crack at another runner from the James family

There was high school and college, and now the NFL rookie must do it again in, of all places, Indianapolis.
No, the younger James doesn't mind following his older cousin, Edgerrin, in another old stomping ground -- as long as he has a shot to carve out his own niche as a Colts running back.
"You've just got to learn to deal with it," James said as the Colts' rookie minicamp opened this weekend. "When you go through it all this time, I understand what it takes. You know, Edgerrin did a lot of great things."
He became the Colts' career leading rusher, helped lead the franchise back to NFL prominence and formed a surprisingly strong bond with the Midwestern city.
Signing another member of the James family has rekindled those fond memories and created hope among some fans that the next one can bring back the old magic.
It's asking a lot since they're hardly carbon copies.
Javarris arrived in Indianapolis on Friday with short, neatly trimmed hair and an engaging smile, a stark contrast to Edgerrin's trademark dreadlocks and glittering gold teeth. The younger James hasn't yet exhibited his cousin's carefree spirit, either.
Even their resumes are different.
Javarris comes to Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent, not a first-round draft pick like Edgerrin in 1999.
Edgerrin left school after his junior year, had a starting job in the NFL at age 21 and won NFL rushing titles in his first two pro seasons. Javarris already is behind two first-round draft picks, Joseph Addai and Donald Brown, on the Colts' depth chart and might have to beat out Michigan's career rushing leader, Mike Hart, to win a roster spot.
James' top priority: Being on the active roster when he turns in 23 in September.
But the younger James isn't at a disadvantage in all phases. He already has received an inside look at the Colts and, thanks to his cousin, knows four-time MVP Peyton Manning -- things Edgerrin had to learn when he came to town.
"I spoke with Peyton in the locker room, and I was surprised he remembered me," Javarris said Friday. "The last time I met him, I was about 10 or 11 years old."
The now-grown-up James understands there will be countless comparisons between himself and a cousin who became so revered within the organization that team owner Jim Irsay sent Edgerrin a Super Bowl ring after the Colts won it after the 2006 season. By then, Edgerrin was playing for the Arizona Cardinals.
Colts coaches have anticipated the questions, too, so they've advised the rookie to focus on being himself.
"Yes, that's been said to him, and Edgerrin told him that, too, on several occasions," Colts coach Jim Caldwell said. "He is who he is, and he has (his) own set of skills that he has to rely on.'
Fortunately for James, he has been here before -- literally.
James ran for 4,500 yards at Immokalee, the same high school his cousin attended in Florida. He took the scholarship from Miami, where his cousin became a star, and he wound up starting more games (28 to 17), earning more letters (four to three) and rushing for 2,162 yards, compared with Edgerrin's 2,960. At Miami, he worked out with Pro Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne, one of Edgerrin's best friends and now his new teammate.
The hardest part is just beginning.
Edgerrin became a better player with the Colts. He ran for 9,226 yards in seven seasons in Indianapolis, topping 10,000 career yards during his three seasons in Arizona. And his career might not be over yet.
"I think he wants to go back at it for one or two more years," 22-year old Javarris said. "You know he wanted us to be on the same team. That's probably not going to happen here, but he always loved this place."
And Indianapolis loved him back.
Now Javarris will try to create the same excitement, the same bond, the same numbers that his cousin did with the Colts by putting his own stamp on it.
"People automatically expected me to do the same things in high school and college that he did, but I learned (then) that I had to be my own man," Javarris said. "It's a lot to expect of someone. But when you have a cousin and a role model like that, I feel honored to be compared with him."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press