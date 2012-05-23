Colts swap linebackers as part of defensive change

Published: May 23, 2012 at 10:12 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed outside linebacker Jerry Browns and waived outside linebacker Brandon Peguese.

At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Brown gives the Colts a bigger presence on the outside - something coach Chuck Pagano needs as the Colts switch to a 3-4 defense. The Illinois alumni played last season with the San Antonio Talons of the Arena Football League and had 34 tackles, five sacks and two fumbles recoveries in 10 games.

Peguese signed with the Colts on Feb. 13. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles in training camp last year but was cut before the season began.

The moves come on the same day that the Colts traded fullback Chris Gronkowsi to Denver for cornerback Cassius Vaughn.

