Around the NFL

Colts sticking with Adam Vinatieri despite struggles

Published: Nov 13, 2019 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts will continue to ride with kicker Adam Vinatieri despite continuing struggles this season.

"Adam is our kicker," coach Frank Reich said Wednesday, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. "Chris (Ballard) and I have talked about the situation. Obviously, there have been other kickers in here... When you take a look, we believe Adam is the answer."

The Colts reportedly worked out kickers Tuesday but decided to stick with Vinatieri.

The 46-year-old has been a wreck this season, missing 11 attempts, most in the NFL. Vinatieri is 14 of 19 on field-goal attempts and 14 of 20 on extra-point tries. His 71.8 kick percent (FG and PATs) is lowest in the NFL (min. 10 kicks), per NFL Research.

The veteran kicker's woes have cost the 5-4 Colts several chances to stack victories. In Week 1, Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point in a six-point loss to the Chargers. In Week 9, he botched a field goal and an extra point in a two-point loss in Pittsburgh. In Week 10, his missed extra point led to the Colts trailing by four points late, needing a touchdown instead of a potential game-tying field goal late to possibly send the game to overtime against Miami.

All nine of Indy's games have been decided by one possession, underscoring the magnitude of Vinatieri's miscues. A kicker with virtually any other name would have been replaced by this point. The Colts, however, will give the benefit of the doubt to their previously trusty veteran once again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW