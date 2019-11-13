Colts sticking with Adam Vinatieri despite struggles

The veteran kicker's woes have cost the 5-4 Colts several chances to stack victories. In Week 1, Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point in a six-point loss to the Chargers. In Week 9, he botched a field goal and an extra point in a two-point loss in Pittsburgh. In Week 10, his missed extra point led to the Colts trailing by four points late, needing a touchdown instead of a potential game-tying field goal late to possibly send the game to overtime against Miami.