Around the NFL

Colts stay tied atop South after besting Tampa Bay

Published: Nov 29, 2015 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) remain tied with the Texans atop the AFC South after knocking off Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) 25-12 on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Forty-year-old Matt Hasselbeck has emerged as an inspiration to blue hairs everywhere. Looking sharper than he did against the Falcons, the wily vet upped his 2015 record to 4-0 as a starter with his best game of the year. Hasselbeck doesn't always throw lasers, but he makes up for it with creativity, smarts and his share of impressive lobs. The Colts quarterback threw a pair of beautiful strikes to Donte Moncrief before hitting T.Y. Hilton (six catches for 95 yards) on a 19-yard touchdown that put the Colts up 16-12 midway through the third quarter. He nailed Moncrief (eight catches for 114 yards) repeatedly in key situations, helping the second-year wideout to his third-best day as a pro. How good would Hasselbeck be with any semblance of a ground game?
  1. It was a tale of two halves for Jameis Winston, who was five years old when Hasselbeck made his NFL debut. The rookie quarterback struggled over the final two quarters against a Colts pass rush that notched five sacks to help shut out Tampa over the final 30 minutes. Still, Winston delivered another helping of fearless throws downfield to Mike Evans (five catches for 64 yards) and Vincent Jackson (four for 76 yards). Win or lose, the No. 1 overall pick is growing weekly, showing pocket patience and the DNA of a big-play arm. On pace for the highest rookie passer rating by any top pick in NFL history, Winston gives this franchise plenty of hope for tomorrow. Blame the Bucs' O-line for Sunday's second-half fade.
  1. Boasting the NFL's second-best ground game, Tampa used Doug Martin heavily during an impressive first half. The team trusts him to put the Bucs into a manageable spot on third down -- and let Winston take it from there. The heavy volume paid off early as Martin broke free for a 56-yard scamper before halftime to put him over 1,000 yards on the year. After 90 yards at halftime, though, Martin piled up just seven yards down the stretch.
  1. Frank Gore hasn't crossed four yards per carry in a game since Week 7. With just 24 yards off 19 carries, Gore's 1.3 yards per attempt beg the question: Can the Colts develop a young back before January? Ahmad Bradshaw wasn't any better, putting plenty of pressure on Hasselbeck to do it alone.
  1. Keep an eye on Cameron Brate. The Bucs tight end (five grabs for 53 yards) made a pair of big catches, including a 20-yard touchdown reception from Winston. That's a big help with Austin Seferian-Jenkins still out of the mix.
  1. Chuck Pagano hurt the team with blown challenges that cost the Colts -- not a good look for a coach on the mega-hot seat. The Bucs were killed by penalties, too, with a flag wiping out a Martin touchdown before Tampa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during a field-goal attempt (for leaping!) that handed Indy a first down.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, breaks Olympic record in 100-meter hurdles

The sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is appointment viewing Sunday evening. She already put on a show in Tokyo this morning. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals with a time of 12.26 seconds.
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW