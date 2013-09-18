Colts state Super Bowl intentions with Trent Richardson trade

For Richardson, who had 950 rushing yards last season, the Colts should be refreshing. Because of the need to respect Luck, defenses will not be able to stack the box against Richardson, giving him more room to run. Richardson was disappointed in how few times he had touched the ball already this season, but he was a workhorse for the Cleveland Browns -- he rushed for 11 touchdowns last season -- and now his statistics should better reflect his talent, including his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He did that 51 times last season in Cleveland. Before the Colts acquired Richardson, their opponents did not have to worry much about a running game. Now they must plan how to stop it.