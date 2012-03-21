Colts start OL rebuilding project by adding C Satele

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 06:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts general manager Ryan Grigson got the center he wanted to anchor Indianapolis' rebuilt offensive line -- and it's not Jeff Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Colts signed Samson Satele, who started 74 career games with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. A person with knowledge of the deal says it's a three-year contract worth $10.8 million, with $5 million guaranteed. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the terms.

"It's a brand new team," Satele said in a statement issued by Indy. "In talking with coach (Chuck Pagano) and everyone else, it feels like a family. It's a fresh, new start for me and a fresh, new team. I can't wait to get this rolling."

Grigson said Satele "has all the necessary traits to be one of the top centers in the NFL."

"We wanted him, and we got him," he said. "We couldn't be happier that he will now be a Colt for years to come and help us reach our ultimate goal."

