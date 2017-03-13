Colts snag DE Margus Hunt with two-year deal

New Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard continues to add reinforcements for a defense in desperate need of an overhaul.
The Colts have agreed to terms with former Bengals defensive end Margus Hunt on a two-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the deal.
A star on HBO's Hard Knocks, the native Estonian rarely lived up to his Eastern Block moniker over four years in Cincinnati. On the plus side, the 2013 second-round draft pick did emerge as a solid run defender in a rotational role last season.
Along with Hunt, Ballard signed outside linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo to reasonable deals in the first week of free agency. The Colts are also making a run at nose tackle Dontari Poe and inside linebacker Kevin Minter.
Through waves of bad luck, ill-advised free-agent splurges and wasted draft picks, Indianapolis' defense had grown stale over the past half-decade under Ryan Grigson's watch. Ballard is off to a nice start in his effort to renovate on the fly.