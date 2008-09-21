Colts sit LT Ugoh, but activate C Saturday for matchup with Jags

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts safety Bob Sanders and offensive tackle Tony Ugoh are inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sanders, the 2007 Defensive Player of the Year, could miss up to six weeks after spraining his right ankle last weekend at Minnesota. Ugoh is out with a groin injury.
The Colts thought tight end Dallas Clark and center Jeff Saturday might join Sanders and Ugoh, but both are active.
Saturday hasn't played this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection tore a medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the preseason, but opted to let the tear heal on its own instead of having surgery.
Jacksonville linebacker Justin Durant is out with a groin injury. Jaguars running backs Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, who were listed as probable on the latest injury report, are active.
