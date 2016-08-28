Around the NFL

Colts sign veteran running back Stevan Ridley

Published: Aug 28, 2016 at 06:36 AM
Stevan Ridley will get another chance to make an NFL roster in 2016.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday they signed the former Patriots and Jets running back.

Ridley was cut by the Detroit Lions last week after he failed to beat out Zach Zenner and rookie Dwayne Washington in the backup pecking order.

The Colts are in search of consistency behind starter Frank Gore. Robert Turbin and rookie Josh Ferguson split the backup duties in Saturday's preseason tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither back has locked down the gig. Ferguson inspired a lot of offseason praise from the Indy staff, but has just 14 yards on 17 preseason carries.

Ridley will have to impress the coaching staff in quick order. After blowing his ACL in 2014, Ridley never looked right with the Jets last season and couldn't get above third-string in Detroit.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he believed Ridley still had "some juice left" after the Lions parted ways with the veteran. The Colts hope to squeeze that remaining juice from the 27-year-old back. If Ridley makes the team, he'll face Detroit to open the regular season.

Ridley will battle Turbin, Ferguson and Jordan Todman for a roster spot in Indy.

