Colts sign veteran running back Stevan Ridley

Ridley was cut by the Detroit Lions last week after he failed to beat out Zach Zenner and rookie Dwayne Washington in the backup pecking order.
The Colts are in search of consistency behind starter Frank Gore. Robert Turbin and rookie Josh Ferguson split the backup duties in Saturday's preseason tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither back has locked down the gig. Ferguson inspired a lot of offseason praise from the Indy staff, but has just 14 yards on 17 preseason carries.
Ridley will have to impress the coaching staff in quick order. After blowing his ACL in 2014, Ridley never looked right with the Jets last season and couldn't get above third-string in Detroit.