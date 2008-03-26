Colts sign team president Polian to extension

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed president Bill Polian to a contract extension through 2011.
The Polian-led Colts have posted a 105-55 regular-season record over the past 10 seasons, reached the playoffs eight times and won the Super Bowl after the 2006 season.
Team owner Jim Irsay confirmed through a spokeswoman Wednesday that the extension has been finalized.
The 65-year-old Polian was hired in 1998 to oversee all on-field operations.
His draft choices include quarterback Peyton Manning, running backs Edgerrin James and Joseph Addai, receiver Reggie Wayne, and defensive stars Dwight Freeney and Bob Sanders.
Polian also had success previously while running the Buffalo Bills, with his teams reaching the Super Bowl three times.
