Colts sign DT McKinney

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 11:33 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive tackle Brandon McKinney.

In 61 career games with the San Diego Chargers (2006-07) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-11), the 6-2, 345-pound McKinney had 82 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

McKinney was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers in 2006. He was released in 2008 and was signed by the Ravens four days later.

McKinney was part of a Ravens defense that has ranked third in the NFL in total defense over the last four seasons, allowing an average of 202.0 yards per game. During that time, Baltimore's defense also ranked second in the league in points per game allowed (16.3), second in total net yards allowed (292.3) and second in rushing yards allowed (90.3).

