Colts sign 15 players as undrafted free agents

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed five undrafted defensive backs after taking none in last weekend's NFL draft.
The most prominent of the 15 free agents is Wisconsin's Antonio Fenelus, who had nine interceptions and was the Badgers' defensive MVP and a first-team all-Big Ten choice in the secondary.
Other players signed were defensive backs Cameron Chism and Buddy Jackson, defensive ends James Aiono and Kevin Eagan, defensive tackle Chigbo Anunoby, safeties Matt Merletti and Micah Pellerin, linebacker Chris Galippo, offensive tackle Steven Baker, guards Jason Foster and Hayworth Hicks, receivers Jabin Sambrano and Griff Whalen and punter Brian Stahovich.
The team also signed veteran tight end Dominique Jones and claimed running back Deji Karim off waivers.
Indy used eight of its 10 draft picks on offensive players.