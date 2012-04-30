Colts sign 15 players as undrafted free agents

Published: Apr 30, 2012 at 02:17 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed five undrafted defensive backs after taking none in last weekend's NFL draft.

The most prominent of the 15 free agents is Wisconsin's Antonio Fenelus, who had nine interceptions and was the Badgers' defensive MVP and a first-team all-Big Ten choice in the secondary.

Other players signed were defensive backs Cameron Chism and Buddy Jackson, defensive ends James Aiono and Kevin Eagan, defensive tackle Chigbo Anunoby, safeties Matt Merletti and Micah Pellerin, linebacker Chris Galippo, offensive tackle Steven Baker, guards Jason Foster and Hayworth Hicks, receivers Jabin Sambrano and Griff Whalen and punter Brian Stahovich.

The team also signed veteran tight end Dominique Jones and claimed running back Deji Karim off waivers.

Indy used eight of its 10 draft picks on offensive players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft order: Jets holding two of top five picks

The 2022 NFL Draft pick the Jets acquired from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade is looking extremely valuable heading into Week 13. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, Washington dominated time of possession and grinded its way to a 17-15 victory as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came up short despite a last-minute touchdown drive that came up a two-point conversion shy of sending it to overtime. 
news

The First Read, Week 13: Mac Jones ready to push Patriots? Dolphins pointing up

Can Mac Jones step up for the Pats' big showdown with the Bills? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner expected to miss Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ are each likely to miss Week 13's game against the host Seattle Seahawks and Samuel could also miss another game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW