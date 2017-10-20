Colts should trade Andrew Luck; Brett Hundley can rally Packers

With the Bengals emphasizing more "catch, rock and fire" throws in their game plans, Dalton has been able to get into a groove as a passer and playmaker. The team's decision to feature A.J. Green more prominently in the plan has also helped the QB1 rediscover his magic. The perennial Pro Bowler has seen his targets, receptions per game, receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns improve over the past month. He has averaged 11 targets, 7.3 receptions and 121 receiving yards since Week 3, which is well above the marks that he posted during the first two weeks (9.0 targets, 5.0 receptions and 70.5 receiving yards). Studying the tape, Cincy has helped Green get loose by deploying him in the slot more often. He excels at running vertical routes from that alignment; opponents haven't been able to keep him from running past defenders when he lines up near the hash.