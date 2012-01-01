Colts secure top pick in 2012 NFL Draft with loss to Jaguars

Now that the Indianapolis Colts have the top pick, he might be welcoming a new quarterback in four months.
The Colts locked up the No. 1 pick in April's draft Sunday, setting the stage to select Manning's replacement. They fell to 2-14 when Maurice Jones-Drew ran for a season-high 169 yards -- clinching the NFL rushing title and breaking the franchise's single-season record -- and led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 19-13 victory.
"Like I said all along, the Colts are going to do what they have to do," Manning said. "The draft is something the personnel department will address. They'll deal with that as they see fit. As far as can I coexist with anybody? I think I can coexist with any player I've ever played with. I think I've always been a good teammate in that way. To speculate on how we're going to draft, that's more for other people to do, not the players.
"I can play with anybody. It's all going to shake out."
The Jaguars (5-11) became the first AFC South opponent to sweep Indianapolis since 2002 and gave outgoing owner Wayne Weaver a victory in his final game.
"It was special," Weaver said after players presented him with the game ball in the locker room. "A little overwhelming, but it was special. It was kind of emotional at times to realize that this really is it. There's no turning back now."
The Colts may have been the big winners, though. Indy would have dropped to the No. 2 spot in the draft with a victory in Jacksonville. Instead, owner Jim Irsay will have the choice to draft Luck to join four-time MVP Manning.
Manning was on the sideline all season after neck surgery. On Sunday, he had a front-row spot for the Jones-Drew Show.
Jones-Drew started the day with a comfortable lead in the rushing race. And when Philadelphia's LeSean McCoy and Houston's Arian Foster were inactive, it pretty much locked up the rushing title for Jacksonville's stocky star.
But Jones-Drew wanted more. He talked earlier in the week about how special it would be to break Taylor's franchise mark of 1,572 yards set in 2003.
He did it in style, taking a third-quarter handoff around the left side, breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage and picking up 56 yards. It was his longest run in more than two years.
Teammates patted him on the helmet and shoulder pads. Two plays later, fans gave him a standing ovation as his achievement was announced over the public address system.
"As long as Mo stays healthy, he'll break every single record I ever set," Taylor said in a text message to The Associated Press. "He's a special talent with great work habits and deserves to be rewarded as such."
Jones-Drew also sealed the victory by picking up two first downs in the closing minutes, sending many of the 60,000 on hand to the exits on New Year's Day.
He finished the season with 1,606 yards on the ground and 1,980 yards from scrimmage -- the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the NFL's worst offense.
"It's easy to take all of the credit, but those guys did a heck of a job blocking two or three guys, running down the field to get extra blocks and making it easier on me," Jones-Drew said.
The biggest applause of the day was for the Weavers. Wayne and his wife, Delores, were recognized at halftime. Wayne Weaver almost singlehandedly brought the team to Jacksonville in 1993. After 18 years, 352 games and six playoff appearances, he is walking away from an exclusive club.
Weaver sold the team to Illinois businessman Shahid Khan last month for $770 million.
The team honored Weaver and his wife with a video montage, gold-plated helmets and a spot in the Pride of the Jaguars, the team's Hall of Fame. They joined left tackle Tony Boselli as the only ones in the Pride.
Khan officially takes over Wednesday. His biggest task is hiring a new coach.
Irsay must decide whether to pay Manning a $28 million bonus, let him become a free agent or work out a new deal with the franchise quarterback. Irsay has said that if Manning recovers from neck issues, he will be back in Indy, no matter the cost.
Questions also surround coach Jim Caldwell, team vice chairman Bill Polian and general manager Chris Polian.
Notes: Colts TE Justin Snow (concussion) and CB Chris Rucker (back) were injured during the game. .... Jones-Drew is the first player in franchise history to lead the NFL rushing. Taylor never finished better than sixth. ... Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny (shoulder) left the game and did not return. ... Jaguars coaches, none of them under contract beyond this season, have until Friday to clean out their stuff.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press