Colts' Sanders on IR; Wayne, Tamme questionable vs. Titans

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts placed safety Bob Sanders on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced earlier in the day on his Twitter account that Sanders would be shelved for the season "soon."
"Bob Sanders to go on I.R. soon ... we need the roster spot with so many injuries," Irsay tweeted.
Sanders, the 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Pro, hasn't played since Week 1, when he sustained a torn biceps in his right arm. Sanders has played in just three games over the past two seasons and only 48 during his seven seasons. He has played in more than six games just twice.
Sanders is the 15th Colts player to go on IR this season. Cornerback Jerraud Powers joined the list Tuesday after having surgery to repair a broken right forearm.
The team also announced it will be without five other starters and that a number of other key contributors are questionable for Thursday night's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Running backs Mike Hart and Joseph Addai, linebacker Clint Session, cornerback Kelvin Hayden and wide receiver Austin Collie all have been ruled out. Wide receiver Reggie Wayne, tight end Jacob Tamme, running back Donald Brown and linebacker Gary Brackett are questionable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.