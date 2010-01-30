Colts, Saints took different routes to building Super Bowl rosters

Added Colts vice president and general manager Chris Polian: "You ask 32 different people and you'll probably get some commonality, but there probably are 32 different philosophies on roster building. When you get into the smaller parts of roster building, the most important thing is you pick one way of doing it, establish your core beliefs and let those be your guiding factors as you move forward. Everybody does it a different way. Out of the continuity we've had, we've been fortunate that we've been able to choose a path for this team that works for us."