Colts-Saints to kickoff 2007 season

ESPN will begin its Monday Night Football schedule with a doubleheader on Kickoff Weekend – the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals (7:00 PM ET) and the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers (10:15 PM ET). Then ESPN will televise one Monday night game for the next 15 weeks. There will continue to be no Monday night game on the final regular-season weekend (Week 17), enhancing the ability to schedule the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs.