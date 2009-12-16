Colts, Saints becoming pride fighters in perfection pursuit

But it won't be easy. As the hunter, something changes about your team's character when facing an unbeaten opponent. Washington, St. Louis, even undermanned Atlanta almost wrestled wins from the Saints. Indianapolis had to stage fourth-quarter rallies for five straight weeks to get to this point. As the hunted, no matter what spin you try to put on it in terms of prepping for the playoffs, there will be a point where just the thought of losing doesn't quite feel acceptable, so players will compete at a high level.