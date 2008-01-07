Colts safety Sanders wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

NEW YORK -- Bob Sanders' impact on the vastly improved Indianapolis defense, not to mention his impact on opposing ball carriers, earned the Colts safety The Associated Press 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Monday.
Sanders makes highlight films with his smash-mouth style and knack for always being near the ball. His value as a leader -- the Peyton Manning of the Colts' defense, if you will -- was just as much a factor in Indianapolis having the third-ranked unit in the NFL and allowing just 262 points, a league low.
"One of the things we talked about when he first got here was how critical this position is in this defense," said coach Tony Dungy, who has nicknamed Sanders "The Eraser."
Sanders did enough to earn 31 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. That was particularly impressive because it was a strong season for individual defensive performances.
Yet next closest in the balloting were Seattle end Patrick Kerney and Tennessee tackle Albert Haynesworth with four votes each.
Sanders was a huge factor in the Colts' surge to the Super Bowl title last year. He missed most of the regular season, got healthy for the playoffs, and suddenly teams couldn't run or pass effectively on Indy.
With Sanders in the lineup for 15 games this season, the Colts were superb defensively on their way to a 13-3 record and the AFC South crown.
Not that Sanders laid back in an attempt to stay healthy.
"Coming in, that was my No. 1 goal, staying healthy. Sometimes, though, you can't prevent injuries from happening," he said.
"I've had to adjust and I think I've adjusted well," Sanders said. "I was definitely a run stopper in college (at Iowa), but playing cover-2 or man coverage or whatever makes me better. I've tried to adjust because I want to do it.
"I enjoy it definitely. The strength of my game is being down in the box and I've got a good grasp of seeing what's going on. It's been a lot of work to do that since my rookie season."
Also receiving votes were defensive back Antonio Cromartie of San Diego with three; linebackers Mike Vrabel of New England and DeMarcus Ware of Dallas (2); and cornerback Ronde Barber of Tampa Bay, linebacker James Harrison of Pittsburgh, rookie linebacker Patrick Willis of San Francisco, and end Mario Williams of Houston, each with one vote.
Last year's winner was Miami end Jason Taylor.
"To me, that's probably the biggest statement because the national perception is that we're an offensive team," Dungy said. "I thought for someone to win it on this team, it would take a big, big impact just to be considered."
Sanders credits his success and his style to how he was taught way back when.
"I would have to say it goes back to little league, pee-wee football," he said. "Those are some of the first things they teach you and that's something you remember as you grow up: stay low, stay low. It helps me now being explosive in short areas, because it's a combination of power, speed and quickness. You've got to bring it all together, and then you can come from 10 or 15 yards deep to make the play."
Lots of them.
