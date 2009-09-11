Colts safety Sanders out vs. Jags; assistant Moore to return to sidelines

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell acknowledged Friday that senior offensive coordinator Tom Moore will back on the sidelines this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moore was in the press box during the team's four preseason games, relaying play calls to assistant head coach Clyde Christensen and quarterback Peyton Manning.

"During the preseason we wanted to look at different options, so I had Tom in the (press) box. But (for the) first game of the regular season, Tom is going to be on the sideline, just so it doesn't come as a shock and a surprise to you," Caldwell said. "He's back where he normally is, and that's how we think we can best function."

The first-year Indianapolis coach stressed, though, that he will be offering his input.

"I'm brand new at my position. I don't want to take anything for granted," he said. "I'm going to try some things a little differently during the preseason. I'm going to scratch and dig and search. That's really my nature."

Colts defensive coordinator Larry Coyer, meanwhile, will remain upstairs overseeing things.

"Larry is up there in the box, and (he) functions well from up there. He likes being up there in the box," Caldwell said.

The Colts confirmed that safeties Bob Sanders (knee) and Jamie Silva (abdomen), along with tight end Tom Santi (ankle), won't play against the Jaguars.

Sanders has been recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee. There has been no timeline on when the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is expected to return.

The Colts also said they will rotate defensive tackles during Sunday's game. Projected starter Ed Johnson is sidelined as he serves an NFL-mandated one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Antonio Johnson and Daniel Muir are expected to start, with Eric Foster and possibly defensive end Raheem Brock also getting turns inside.

