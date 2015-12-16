Colts rule out Andrew Luck for game vs. Texans

Just two days after a vague update about his playing status, Luck took the field with the Colts during the portion of practice open to the media. The quarterback has not played since a Nov. 8 win over the Broncos due to a lacerated kidney.
Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters that Luck just did individual work. He is not cleared for 11 on 11 drills. Pagano also said that Luck will not play in this Sunday's game against the division-rival Texans.
Despite reports to the contrary, Luck insisted he would play again this season. Backup Matt Hasselbeck is struggling after sustaining bruised ribs in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He has left the past two games with injuries and wasn't practicing Wednesday.
Luck said he did not yet feel 100 percent and said that he had two medical hurdles to clear before suiting up. The first was practice clearance, which seems to have been granted on Wednesday. The next will be game clearance.