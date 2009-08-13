Colts rule out 11 players, including five starters, for preseason opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out 11 players, including five starters, from Friday night's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Colts coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday that there's no timetable for safety Antoine Bethea to return from a cracked bone in his hand.
Pro Bowl safety Antoine Bethea, cornerback Kelvin Hayden, right tackle Ryan Diem, tight end Dallas Clark and wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez are all on the list.
Bethea is out with a cracked bone in his right hand. Clark has a slight concussion. Hayden has been resting a hamstring injury and Diem has been out with a back injury.
Gonzalez is a new addition to the injury list, and Colts coach Jim Caldwell blamed a strained hamstring.
Veteran safety Bob Sanders, the 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, remains on the physically unable to perform list.
