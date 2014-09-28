Colts rout Titans in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes Sunday and Reggie Wayne scored for the first time this season as the Colts routed division rival Tennessee 41-17.
Indy (2-2) extended its league-leading streak of consecutive wins over division foes to nine.
Luck was 29 of 41 for a season-best 393 yards. Wayne had seven catches for a season-best 119 yards and scored on a spectacular spinning 28-yard catch.
Tennessee (1-3) has lost three straight since an impressive season-opening win over Kansas City, and this one wasn't even close.
Indy led 14-0 after one and made it 20-3 with two Adam Vinatieri field goals. Tennessee closed to 20-10 at halftime, but Luck's two third-quarter TD passes made it 34-10 and the Titans never challenged again.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press