Colts rout Titans in Indy

Published: Sep 28, 2014 at 09:38 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes Sunday and Reggie Wayne scored for the first time this season as the Colts routed division rival Tennessee 41-17.

Indy (2-2) extended its league-leading streak of consecutive wins over division foes to nine.

Luck was 29 of 41 for a season-best 393 yards. Wayne had seven catches for a season-best 119 yards and scored on a spectacular spinning 28-yard catch.

Tennessee (1-3) has lost three straight since an impressive season-opening win over Kansas City, and this one wasn't even close.

Indy led 14-0 after one and made it 20-3 with two Adam Vinatieri field goals. Tennessee closed to 20-10 at halftime, but Luck's two third-quarter TD passes made it 34-10 and the Titans never challenged again.

