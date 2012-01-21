Colts reportedly met with Tressel to discuss coaching vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts didn't waste any time before interviewing candidates to replace recently fired coach Jim Caldwell, and team owner Jim Irsay let fans know Saturday that his search for a new coach will be a quick one.

"The #1 pick debate will rage on,what a great year to have it..the HC search is wide ranging n thorough,decision by mid 2 late next week," Irsay wrote on Twitter to his 100,000-plus followers.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday, citing league sources, that the Colts met with Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray for close to six hours about their coaching vacancy. Sources also told La Canfora that the Colts planned to meet with former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress to discuss the position, too, and that New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer are also on the list.

The Indianapolis Star also reported Saturday that the Colts have met with former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel on two occasions.

