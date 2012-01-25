Colts reportedly interviewing Niners' Seely for head-coaching job

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to interview San Francisco 49ers special-teams coach Brad Seely for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday, FOXSports.com reported, citing two sources.
Seely would be the ninth candidate linked to the opening, a list that includes Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano and New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.
Seely has a history with the Colts, serving as their special teams and tight ends coach from 1989 to 1993. He also has had coaching stints with the New York Jets (1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10). His longest tenure was with the New England Patriots, for whom he coached special teams from 1999 to 2008.
Seely just completed his first season in San Francisco, guiding punter Andy Lee, kicker David Akers and long snapper Brian Jennings to Pro Bowl seasons. However, two of the biggest plays in Sunday's NFC Championship Game were mistakes made by the 49ers' special-teams unit, specifically stand-in punt returner Kyle Williams, who dropped a fourth-quarter punt and fumbled a punt in overtime.
"He just does a great job," Harbaugh told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time. "And I've almost got the feeling that 'OK, we've got him now. We've got Coach Seely now, and at some point, some smart organization is going to hire him away from us.' "