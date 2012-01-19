Colts reportedly interested in Titans' Gray, Saints' Carmichael

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 07:19 PM

The Indianapolis Colts have been granted permission to interview two candidates to replace fired head coach Jim Caldwell, The Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday night.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the newspaper reported that Indianapolis wants to speak with Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Lombardi: Duck hunting for Colts?

The Colts need to think long-term success with their next coach. Michael Lombardi presents the perfect candidate. **More ...**

Gray, who has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, has held his position with the Titans for one season, though he was the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2005. He was the Los Angeles Rams' top draft pick in 1985 and spent nine years in the NFL as a cornerback with the Rams, Houston Oilers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carmichael has been the Saints' offensive coordinator for three seasons. He was the team's quarterbacks coach from 2006 to 2008.

New general manager Ryan Grigson fired Caldwell on Tuesday after a 2-14 season.

Again citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the newspaper reported the team also fired offensive line coach Pete Metzelaars, receivers coach Frank Reich and strength and conditioning coach Jon Torine on Wednesday.

Metzelaars, who played in the NFL for 16 years as a tight end, was with the Colts for eight seasons, the past two as offensive line coach. His firing comes at the same time that long-time Colts center Jeff Saturday has been suggesting he might consider retiring after 13 seasons with the team.

Reich, a former backup quarterback in the league, was on the Colts' staff for four years, as quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010, and receivers coach last season. Torine spent 14 seasons with the team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Surging Bills looking DANGEROUS; Steelers plummet into bottom half

With just three weeks left in the regular season, Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings. How high do the dangerous Bills soar after a resounding beatdown of the Cowboys? How far do the scuffling Steelers fall after a third straight loss? Check out the full league hierarchy, 1-32.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.