Colts reportedly interested in Titans' Gray, Saints' Carmichael

The Indianapolis Colts have been granted permission to interview two candidates to replace fired head coach Jim Caldwell, The Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday night.
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the newspaper reported that Indianapolis wants to speak with Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.
The Colts need to think long-term success with their next coach. Michael Lombardi presents the perfect candidate. **More ...**
Gray, who has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, has held his position with the Titans for one season, though he was the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2005. He was the Los Angeles Rams' top draft pick in 1985 and spent nine years in the NFL as a cornerback with the Rams, Houston Oilers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carmichael has been the Saints' offensive coordinator for three seasons. He was the team's quarterbacks coach from 2006 to 2008.
Again citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the newspaper reported the team also fired offensive line coach Pete Metzelaars, receivers coach Frank Reich and strength and conditioning coach Jon Torine on Wednesday.
Metzelaars, who played in the NFL for 16 years as a tight end, was with the Colts for eight seasons, the past two as offensive line coach. His firing comes at the same time that long-time Colts center Jeff Saturday has been suggesting he might consider retiring after 13 seasons with the team.
Reich, a former backup quarterback in the league, was on the Colts' staff for four years, as quarterbacks coach in 2009 and 2010, and receivers coach last season. Torine spent 14 seasons with the team.