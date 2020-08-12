Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action.
The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.
The 30-year-old wideout had been dealing with a mild hamstring issue.
His stint on the NFI list predictably didn't last long, but given the Pro Bowl wideout's injury history -- six games missed last season -- it was notable.
With Philip Rivers in town, getting Hilton back on the field before practices begin full-bore is good news for an Indy offense that is counting on the chemistry between the veterans clicking quickly.
In a corresponding move, the Colts announced WR Malik Henry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived.
Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday:
- The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of running back Kenjon Barner. The 31-year-old journeyman has mostly been a returner in his career. With De'Anthony Thomas opting out, the Ravens wanted a veteran to push for return duties with rookie receiver James Proche.
- Jaguars tight James O'Shaughnessy (knee) is off the active/physically unable to perform list and will return to practice. Jags DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson has a minor hamstring issue and will be working off to the side with the team's performance staff, the team announced.
- The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent made his NFL debut last season, appearing in four games with the Browns and making three tackles.