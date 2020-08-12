Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action.

The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

The 30-year-old wideout had been dealing with a mild hamstring issue.

His stint on the NFI list predictably didn't last long, but given the Pro Bowl wideout's injury history -- six games missed last season -- it was notable.

With Philip Rivers in town, getting Hilton back on the field before practices begin full-bore is good news for an Indy offense that is counting on the chemistry between the veterans clicking quickly.

In a corresponding move, the Colts announced WR Malik Henry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived.

Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday: