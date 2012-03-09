Colts' release TE Clark, RB Addai, three others

Published: Mar 09, 2012 at 08:46 AM

The Indianapolis Colts are starting over. Completely.

Two days after releasing quarterback Peyton Manning, the Colts announced they were cutting four fan favorites: tight end Dallas Clark, running back Joseph Addai, linebacker Gary Brackett and safety Melvin Bullitt. Quarterback Curtis Painter also was released Friday.

"All these players, we'd love to have them here," new general manager Ryan Grigson said during a hastily arranged conference call with reporters. "It's not easy. It's agonizing. They're (salary) cap casualties. It's hard, but with the money involved you can't do certain things."

This is the latest round in a massive housecleaning project that began two months ago when the Colts completed their worst season in two decades. Nobody is immune.

The father-son front office of Bill Polian, the architect of Indy's decade of success, and his son, Chris, was fired the day after the season. Coach Jim Caldwell and most of his staff lost their jobs, too.

And now with shocked fans still getting accustomed to life without Manning, Grigson unleashed another round of sweeping changes.

"It's really a tough deal, it's tough on all of us, especially Mr. Irsay," Grigson said. "Hopefully the fans understand that to achieve the success again that we have had before, we have to make some tough decisions."

The 32-year-old Clark, one of Manning's favorite targets, had been with the team since 2003, when he was drafted in the first round out of Iowa. Clark holds single-season franchise records in receptions (100 in 2009), yards (1,106 in 2009) and touchdowns (11 in 2007). He became the second tight end in NFL history to total 100-plus receptions and was the first at his position in franchise history to earn 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

Addai, 28, was in his sixth season with the Colts after being selected in the first round out of LSU in 2006. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2006 and '07.

Brackett and Bullitt, like Manning, were team captains.

Grigson said it was the only way the Colts could make a fresh start.

"We looked at the options and we've done everything we can," he said when asked if they could have redone some deals to keep the cornerstone players. "It is what it is, and you know how this business is. It's tough."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on what's changed in one year's time: 'I have a lot more confidence in where we're going'

A year removed from a 3-14 rookie season that didn't go nearly as planned, Jacksonville's first-time Pro Bowler Trevor Lawrence has "a lot more confidence" in where the Jaguars are headed.

news

Budda Baker cites Week 1 blowout loss vs. Chiefs as indication of Cardinals' struggles ahead: 'It showed who was prepared'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker reflected on Arizona's lack of preparedness in training camp and a blowout Week 1 loss to Kansas City as the start of the team's woeful 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 27-10 win over American in Senior Bowl

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener earned MVP honors after leading the National team to a 27-10 win over the American squad in the Senior Bowl. Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from the all-star game.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he is "very confident" that a new deal will get done to return to Seattle.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE