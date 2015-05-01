Colts release returner Josh Cribbs

The Colts on Friday announced that Josh Cribbs has been released, paving the way for Dorsett, the speedy wideout from Miami, to take over return duties come September.
Cribbs showed flashes of his game-breaking return abilities last season, but it's fair to wonder if his NFL career has come to an end. Turning 32 in June, the former Browns star no longer offers teams the freaky open-field skills he once possessed.
It's actually the Browns of all teams that could use a reliable return man, but we don't expect Cleveland's current regime to come calling.
As for the Colts, they might have something special in place with Dorsett and his 4.33 speed taking over the job.
