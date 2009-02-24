Colts release receiver Marvin Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have released Marvin Harrison, ending the star receiver's 13-year stay with the team.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the move Tuesday after meeting with Harrison in a final effort to re-sign the franchise's career receiving leader.
Agent Tom Condon said a day earlier that the Colts had agreed to release Harrison after he declined a pay cut. Harrison had the highest salary-cap number of any NFL receiver at $13.4 million.
Harrison is second in NFL career receptions. He turns 37 in August and is coming off the least productive season of his career in which he was not injured. Cutting him could save the Colts about $6 million on next season's salary cap.
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report