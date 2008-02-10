Colts, Redskins to meet in Hall of Fame game in Canton

ASHBURN, Va. -- Jim Zorn will make his Washington Redskins coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3.
The Hall of Fame announced Sunday that the Redskins and Indianapolis Colts will meet in the annual exhibition at Canton, Ohio. It's played the day following the Hall's induction ceremony.
The Redskins lobbied for the game after two of their former stars -- Darrell Green and Art Monk -- were voted into the Hall earlier this month. The rest of the Class of 2008 is comprised of Fred Dean, Emmitt Thomas, Andre Tippett and Gary Zimmerman.
The Colts last played in the Hall of Fame game in 1996. The Redskins, who hired Zorn on Saturday to replace Joe Gibbs, played in the 2004 game.
