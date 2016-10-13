Colts, Redskins, Giants among O-lines to watch in Week 6

The Colts are still trying to figure out their best starting five, as they've had four different lineups in five games. Right tackle Joe Reitz (back) was inactive in Week 4 -- though he was healthy last week and didn't make the start. Rookie Joe Haeg started at right tackle in his place. Regardless of who plays where, the Coltsmust keep Luck upright if they want a chance to win. That's going to be a major issue with Jadeveon Clowney -- and Whitney Mercilus, the Texans' sack leader (3.5), on the other side. Clowney only has two sacks this season, but he also has eight tackles for loss and six QB hits. He is a complete menace in the run game and can be downright unblockable at times.