Colts, Redskins, Giants among O-lines to watch in Week 6

Published: Oct 13, 2016 at 07:34 AM
Shaun-Ohara
Shaun O'Hara

NFL.com Analyst

NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara selects O-line units to watch heading into the week, breaking down what's on the line for each group, potential matchups and other significant factors. Following each week's games, O'Hara will select a Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week.

Washington Redskins

This week's matchup:vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Redskins have won three straight after starting 0-2. The offensive line has given up six sacks in the three-game win streak, yet this group is rated as the fourth-best offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus. The O-line will play a huge role in this week's divisional matchup against the Eagles, who boast the league's second-best scoring defense. The Eagles lead the NFL in time of possession, so third down is going to be crucial for Washington's offense. The Redskins were awful on third down last week against the Ravens, going 3-for-12. Plus, they didn't convert on any of their six third-and-1 opportunities -- not one was a run play.

This game will be decided by what happens in the trenches, so my eyes will be on several key matchups. Left tackle Trent Williams will have a tough matchup against Connor Barwin, and the same goes for right tackle Morgan Moses against Brandon Graham.

Philadelphia Eagles

This week's matchup:at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

I am double-dipping in this game, but the recent news was too big to pass on. After being a key component in the Eagles' 3-1 start, Lane Johnson will now serve a 10-game suspension. Pro Football Focus had Johnson ranked the sixth-best pass-blocking offensive tackle heading into Week 6. Rookie fifth-round pick Halapoulivaati Vaitaiwill replace Johnson as the starting right tackle against the Redskins. It will be Vaitai's NFL debut. How the rookie performs will likely dictate what rotation changes, if any, head coach Doug Pederson makes throughout the game.

Atlanta Falcons

This week's matchup:at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coming off impressive victories over Carolinaand Denver, the Falcons now head to Seattle to take on the 12th man. The crowd noise will be a challenge in itself, let alone going against a defense that ranks in the top five in several defensive categories, including first in yards allowed. However, the Falcons are countering with the top-ranked offense. The Falcons were the first offense to score at least 20 points against the Broncos this season.

A big emphasis will be on offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder. They will be up against Michael Bennett -- and when Bennett comes inside, left guard Andy Levitre will be tasked with stopping the pass rusher. The Falcons have proved tough on the line so far, so I won't be surprised if they can hold it down again despite this week's tall order.

Indianapolis Colts

This week's matchup:at Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is the first time Andrew Luck will face a J.J. Watt-less Texans team, which must induce a sigh of relief. However, the Colts have allowed Luck to get sacked 20 times (most in the NFL) and get hit 42 times (second-most) this season, while the Texans' defense has 35 quarterback hits (third-most in the league) and 13 sacks (sixth-most). Couple this with the fact that Indy runs the ball just 33.2 percent of the time, which sets this O-line up for a full day of pass blocking.

The Colts are still trying to figure out their best starting five, as they've had four different lineups in five games. Right tackle Joe Reitz (back) was inactive in Week 4 -- though he was healthy last week and didn't make the start. Rookie Joe Haeg started at right tackle in his place. Regardless of who plays where, the Coltsmust keep Luck upright if they want a chance to win. That's going to be a major issue with Jadeveon Clowney -- and Whitney Mercilus, the Texans' sack leader (3.5), on the other side. Clowney only has two sacks this season, but he also has eight tackles for loss and six QB hits. He is a complete menace in the run game and can be downright unblockable at times.

Arizona Cardinals

This week's matchup:vs. New York Jets, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Cardinals' offensive line suffered a major setback this week as right guard Evan Mathis (ankle) was placed on IR after suffering the injury against the 49ers. Left guard Mike Iupati also went down with an ankle injury against the 49ers and reports say he will miss 2-4 weeks. Earl Watford will fill in at right guard for Mathis, and John Wetzel for Iupati. The Cardinals' offense will have its hands full against the Jets. While Gang Green's secondary has been less than stellar, New York's front has been a nightmare -- the team has the second-best run defense and is ranked 31st against the pass. Carson Palmer is back this week after missing a game from a concussion, and keeping him upright will be key.

New York Giants

This week's matchup:vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants' offensive line really struggled against Green Bay, allowing three sacks and committing three penalties. Quarterback Eli Manning has not looked comfortable in the last three games (all losses), so providing Eli time in the pocket will be key if the Giants want to get back in the win column. All eyes will be on left tackle Ereck Flowers after another poor game filled with penalties, but it won't get any easier as he has to deal with Terrell Suggs this week. Another matchup to watch is Bobby Hart vs. Elvis Dumervil.

Follow Shaun O'Hara on Twitter @ShaunOHara60.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Will Terron Armstead play like a star left tackle? Can Cordarrelle Patterson keep the good vibes going after a breakout 2021? Gil Brandt highlights 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2022.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW