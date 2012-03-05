 Skip to main content
Advertising

Colts reach deal with Mathis after buying time with franchise tag

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 07:13 AM

The Indianapolis Colts answered one big question Monday -- just not that one.

Less than 30 minutes after using the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis, the team confirmed it had agreed to terms on a new long-term deal with the Pro Bowl defensive end -- keeping one of the NFL's most feared pass rushing tandems intact. The Indianapolis Star reported Tuesday that the sides agreed to a four-year, $36-million contract.

The move came four days before the Coltsmust make an even bigger decision about quarterback Peyton Manning's future, but keeping Mathis and Dwight Freeney together in Indy was, clearly, one of the team's offseason priorities.

Harrison: Truth about free agency

Free agency looms, but don't overvalue the open market. Elliot Harrison says titles aren't won after one big offseason. **More ...**

"First and foremost, we're going to make sure that we put both of those guys in position to make plays," coach Chuck Pagano told reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I don't think it would be very smart on my part or anybody else's part to make sure that doesn't happen."

Pagano even referred to Freeney and Mathis as game-wreckers.

But there are still questions about where the undersized pass-rushers will fit in Pagano's new defense, which is likely to be a hybrid of his preferred 3-4 scheme and the Colts' longtime 4-3 alignment.

Mathis responded to the deal by writing on Twitter: "Still Bleedin BLUE!!!"

Freeney holds the club record for sacks (102.5), with Mathis second in franchise history (83.5) and their propensity for stripping the ball from quarterbacks has made them a menace to opposing offenses for the past nine seasons. Mathis has 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

"Both of those guys (Mathis and Freeney) have been great players and have been for a long time," Pagano said. "Those guys are Colts, through and through, and fully expect to have them here as long as we can."

The 31-year-old Mathis has been with the Colts since the team picked him in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DT Aaron Donald on retirement after 10 seasons in NFL: 'I'm burnt out' 

Aaron Donald ate his fill of quarterbacks in a decade of mauling opposing offenses, and the shoo-in future Hall of Famer broke his silence on retirement. "I'm burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I'm full, I'm complete," Donald said. 
news

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort 'going to be listening' to offers for No. 4 pick

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said this week that he expects 2024 NFL Draft trade talks to ramp up at next week's Annual League Meeting and is willing and open to listen to any and all offers, including for the Cardinals' No. 4 overall pick.
news

New Jets DL Javon Kinlaw believes New York 'has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs'

After making a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers, Javon Kinlaw believes the Jets have everything they need "to make a push to the playoffs."
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days

How did QB Caleb Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, perform in his highly anticipated throwing session? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's pro days at Alabama, Ohio State and USC.