Colts RB Vick Ballard: I feel like people forgot about me

Now that five-time Pro Bowl selection Frank Gore is headlining the Colts backfield, Vick Ballard seems like an afterthought in a loaded Indianapolis offense.
An ACL injury and a torn Achilles have limited Ballard to one game over the past two seasons after he totaled 966 yards in an impressive 2013 debut season.
"Sometimes, it feels like a lot of people just forgot about me," Ballard told The Indianapolis Star.
Conceding that they can't count on Ballard in the featured back role, the Colts signed Gore and drafted tackle-sheddingJosh Robinson in the sixth round to go with holdover Boom Herron.
General manager Ryan Grigson isn't making any promises to a healthy Ballard.
"Two years is a long time not to play football, there's no doubt about it," Grigson said. "The only thing he needs to do is get a devil-may-care mindset. Because if you think about getting hurt, or you're concerned about getting hurt again, then you probably will."
Ballard realizes training camp could be his final shot at a roster spot in Indianapolis.
"I was just telling my mom the other day," Ballard said, "this could be it for me."
If he didn't leave his full burst on the operating table, perhaps Ballard can push Herron and Robinson for the primary backup job this summer.
