Colts RB Rhodes plans to shake hip injury, play vs. Jets

Indianapolis Colts running back Dominic Rhodes sat out two practices with a hip injury, but he plans to be on the field when the team hosts the New York Jets in a wild-card playoff game Saturday, according to the *Terre Haute Tribune-Star*.
"I'm fine," Rhodes said Thursday. "(Sitting out of practice) is just precautionary. I wouldn't miss (the game)."
Rhodes compiled 172 rushing yards in the Colts' final three regular-season contests, helping the team average 149 yards on the ground.
Rhodes was a key player for the Colts when they won the Super Bowl after the 2006 season. The Colts picked up Rhodes again late this season after their running backs were hurt, and he provided a boost on the field and in the locker room.
Safeties Mike Newton (hamstring) and Al Afalava (ankle); linebacker Clint Session (elbow); offensive linemen Ryan Diem (back) and Jamey Richard (concussion) and cornerback Kelvin Hayden (neck) missed Thursday's practice.
Wide receiver Reggie Wayne (knee) and defensive tackle Antonio Johnson (chest) were limited in practice.
Offensive linemen Jaimie Thomas (ankle) practiced Thursday, along with defensive linemen Daniel Muir (chest), Dwight Freeney (rested) and Robert Mathis (rested).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.