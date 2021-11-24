Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads 2022 Pro Bowl voting by fans

Indianapolis Colts running back ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿, with 81,087 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (80,673 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (79,910 votes), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (76,604 votes) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ (75,637 votes) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters -- Taylor, Garrett and Diggs -- are age 25 or younger while seven first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Dallas Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received. The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens round out the current top five.

Pro Bowl Vote presented by Panini Trading Cards will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 16.

During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting -- Dec. 1-16 -- fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 17.