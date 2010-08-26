Colts RB Addai says he's 'cool' despite concussion vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Indianapolis Colts starting running back Joseph Addai sustained a concussion midway through the third quarter of Thursday night's 59-24 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he later downplayed the injury.
"It's nothing," Addai said after the game. "I was fine. I just got a little dizzy, but I was cool."
Addai was hurt while making a tackle of Robert Francois, who scooped up a Peyton Manning fumble after the Colts quarterback was hit as he stepped up in the pocket.
Addai ran down Francois, then came down hard while making the tackle at the Colts' 2-yard line. Addai described his injury more of just getting the wind knocked out of him.
"I just had to catch my breath. I was fine," Addai said. "If I needed to go back in, I could've, I was straight."
Addai slowly walked to a cooler and sat with his head in a towel while trainers spoke with him. After a few minutes, he paced the far end of the Colts' sideline watching the action and later talked with kicker Adam Vinatieri and linebacker Clint Session.
