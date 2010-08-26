Colts RB Addai says he's 'cool' despite concussion vs. Packers

Published: Aug 26, 2010 at 05:43 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Indianapolis Colts starting running back Joseph Addai sustained a concussion midway through the third quarter of Thursday night's 59-24 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he later downplayed the injury.

"It's nothing," Addai said after the game. "I was fine. I just got a little dizzy, but I was cool."

Addai was hurt while making a tackle of Robert Francois, who scooped up a Peyton Manning fumble after the Colts quarterback was hit as he stepped up in the pocket.

Addai ran down Francois, then came down hard while making the tackle at the Colts' 2-yard line. Addai described his injury more of just getting the wind knocked out of him.

"I just had to catch my breath. I was fine," Addai said. "If I needed to go back in, I could've, I was straight."

Addai slowly walked to a cooler and sat with his head in a towel while trainers spoke with him. After a few minutes, he paced the far end of the Colts' sideline watching the action and later talked with kicker Adam Vinatieri and linebacker Clint Session.

The Colts kept their starters in past halftime, but the Packers pulled most of their regulars at the break.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Week 4 big games, rookie report card, top-10 rookies & 'MNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 4 of the NFL season.
news

Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion placed on leave amid criminal investigation

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club.
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 4 Fantasy Recap (aka Fantasy Four Play)

Marcas Grant is joined by Matt Okada for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap Week 4!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW