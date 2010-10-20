Colts RB Addai might need several weeks for shoulder to heal

Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai could be sidelined for several weeks because of his left shoulder injury, a league source said Wednesday.
Addai was hurt early in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 victory Sunday at Washington, taking a hard hit from Redskins linebacker London Fletcher and fumbling on the play. Addai said Wednesday that he has a nerve issue in the shoulder and isn't sure if he'll be ready to play against his hometown Houston Texans on Nov. 1.
"It's just dead and needs to wake up," Addai said of the nerve, according to *The Indianapolis Star*.
Addai showed a Star reporter how much the shoulder has improved. He lifted his left arm to shoulder level Wednesday after barely being able to move it Sunday, and he said the strength "could come back any time between now and four or five weeks."
The Colts will continue to gather information, and Addai will seek a second opinion on the injured shoulder while he rests. The team is in its bye week.
Addai, a fifth-year veteran from LSU, ran for a season-best 128 yards and one touchdown against the Redskins and has 406 yards and three scores on 93 carries this season. His 4.4 yards per attempt are his best since his rookie season. He also has caught 18 passes for 118 yards this season.
Addai gained more than 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons, then dipped to 544 in 2008, when hamstring and shoulder injuries limited him to 12 games. He rushed for 828 yards in 15 games last season.
Notes: The Colts placed safety Brandon King (hamstring) on season-ending injured reserve and re-signed TE Gijon Robinson. King is the Colts' sixth defensive back and fourth safety to go on IR this season. Robinson spent the last three seasons with the Colts and made this year's opening-day roster, but he was waived Sept. 29. ... The Colts also waived FB Matt Clapp from the practice squad.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.