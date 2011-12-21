Colts RB Addai impressed after catching passes from Manning

INDIANAPOLIS -- Joseph Addai knows this much about Peyton Manning's recovery: The quarterback's right arm is getting stronger.
Addai was one of three Colts players who caught passes from the four-time NFL MVP last week. On Wednesday, Addai told The Associated Press that Manning is putting some zip on his short passes.
"He's not throwing deep-level passes, but the short stuff is really good enough to play," Addai said.
The comments come three days after Colts vice chairman Bill Polian ruled Manning out of the team's final two games and one day after coach Jim Caldwell said the quarterback wouldn't participate in any of the remaining full-team workouts before Indianapolis' season finale. He's expected to continue throwing before or after practice.
Polian and Caldwell have said Manning is progressing well from Sept. 8 neck surgery, though he hasn't played in a game or practiced full bore since undergoing his third surgery in 19 months.
Last Wednesday, Manning put on a helmet and pads and did a post-practice workout that included taking snaps from center Jeff Saturday and throwing with Addai, wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez and a receiver from the practice squad. Polian said Tuesday that Manning's throws looked good, and when asked if the quarterback had decent velocity on the throws from 20 to 25 yards, Polian said, "That's correct."
Addai is one of the few people who can confirm that assessment.
"He's coming along good," Addai said. "He's looking good, and he throws a good ball."
Indianapolis (1-13) plays its home finale Thursday night on NFL Network against AFC South champion Houston (10-4), then closes the season at Jacksonville on Jan. 1. Polian already has said Manning will fail the team's postseason physical, which will make him eligible to continue throwing at the team complex during an uncertain offseason.
The Colts still must decide whether to pay Manning a $28 million bonus in March, let him become a free agent or possibly redo the contract to make it more salary-cap friendly.
