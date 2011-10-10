Colts RB Addai confident hamstring injury not a tear

Published: Oct 10, 2011 at 05:11 AM

Joseph Addai is an Indianapolis Colts running back, not a doctor, but he was more than comfortable to diagnosis himself after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Addai left the game during the first quarter after he pulled up on a run. Addai wasn't able to return to the game following the injury, but he sounds confident it isn't serious.

"Sometimes you feel it tear," Addai said, according to The Indianapolis Star. "This was a little grab. Really won't know till we get the scan (today)."

Addai was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday, and coach Jim Caldwell said in his Monday press conference that Addai was undergoing treatments and the team would know more about his status later.

"We really don't know any more than we did yesterday," Caldwell said.

Delone Carter and Donald Brown took over for Addai in Sunday's game.

