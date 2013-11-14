Colts rally past Titans behind Brown's two TDs

Published: Nov 14, 2013 at 03:51 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Donald Brown ran for two touchdowns, Andrew Luck added another and the Indianapolis Colts rallied yet again, this time beating the Tennessee Titans 30-27 on Thursday night after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter.

Adam Vinatieri kicked three field goals, including a 50-yarder, and Coby Fleener had a career-high eight catches for 107 yards to help the Colts (7-3) bounce back quite nicely from a 38-8 home loss to St. Louis. They have yet to lose back-to-back games under coach Chuck Pagano and are 8-0 coming off a loss.

The Titans (4-6) lost their second straight and fifth in six games.

Chris Johnson ran for two touchdowns and 70 yards in the first quarter, but had only 16 yards after that. The Titans pulled to 30-27 on Ryan Fitzpatrick's scoring pass to Delanie Walker with 1:54 left, but couldn't recover the onside kick for a second straight game.

