Colts rally past Titans behind Brown's two TDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Donald Brown ran for two touchdowns, Andrew Luck added another and the Indianapolis Colts rallied yet again, this time beating the Tennessee Titans 30-27 on Thursday night after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter.
Adam Vinatieri kicked three field goals, including a 50-yarder, and Coby Fleener had a career-high eight catches for 107 yards to help the Colts (7-3) bounce back quite nicely from a 38-8 home loss to St. Louis. They have yet to lose back-to-back games under coach Chuck Pagano and are 8-0 coming off a loss.
Chris Johnson ran for two touchdowns and 70 yards in the first quarter, but had only 16 yards after that. The Titans pulled to 30-27 on Ryan Fitzpatrick's scoring pass to Delanie Walker with 1:54 left, but couldn't recover the onside kick for a second straight game.
