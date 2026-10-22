Colts Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson not focused on trade rumors after GM firing

The Colts' decision to part with general manager Chris Ballard could be seen from miles away.

An ensuing possible fire sale wasn't as guaranteed.

Now that the Colts have made such a move in their front office, though, folks are eyeing their roster for blue-chip talent who could be had for cheap.

Enter Quenton Nelson. Indianapolis' elite guard has been tossed out as a name who could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, and Nelson was understandably asked this week about the potential of a trade.

“I have no questions,” Nelson said Wednesday, via the Indianapolis Star. “I leave that up to God, and I’m just focused on being my best and giving my absolute all every single day in everything I do, and putting it all out there on the field.”

It's the right approach for a player who has known only one team in his NFL career. It also doesn't mean he might not be made available if the Colts decide now is the time to jump-start their rebuild.

“I love it here, I met my wife here, I really appreciate and love this organization,” Nelson said. “It’s been a long career here, made a lot of friendships and bonds here that I don’t take for granted.”