Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 08:13 AM

Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philip Rivers heard the critics suggesting he's an old, rickety quarterback on the last limping leg of his NFL career who moves like a FedEx truck in a league of Corvettes. The 38-year-old knows all the talk about the 23 turnovers in Los Angeles last season, including 20 interceptions, too many of which were ugly heaves.

The criticism suggesting he's no longer an upper-echelon quarterback prickled Rivers' undercarriage at times.

"At times what may have aggravated me a little bit last year was [critics saying] that I couldn't play anymore," Rivers said Wednesday, via ESPN. "When you heard that, it bothered me because I wanted to go, 'Shoot, let's go turn on the tape and watch all the good things.' There were some bad plays. Certainly some throws I want back and certainly some very costly mistakes. I own up to all those. There was so much good and I had some throws last year that were probably as good as I've had my whole career. I knew. So I didn't feel like I had to sell that to anyone. But at the same time, it did aggravate you little bit. I think it's OK to be aware. I'm one of those guys that likes to be aware."

Rivers struggled last season behind an offensive line that had more holes than a golf course. In Indianapolis this season, the aging quarterback will play behind one of the best O-lines in the NFL. The difference in protection should show whether age has relegated Rivers to an afterthought or whether he can still be a top-10 signal-caller.

The Colts believe Rivers is the missing piece to a playoff-caliber roster, and coach Frank Reich has consistently dismissed concerns about last year's struggles, calling the QB "elite."

Rivers, who moved to Indy with his nine children, has been working with teammates like tight end Jack Doyle, receiver Parris Campbell and center Ryan Kelly, among others, to get to know the offense and build a rapport. If Rivers is back to his Pro Bowl days, the Colts should be playing into January once again.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery

Let the Rams' RB competition begin. Darrell Henderson is back after an ankle injury cut short his first year. With Todd Gurley gone, Henderson will battle Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for touches.
Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses
news

Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses

Following Jared Cook's second-half skyrocket, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell believes the TE will pick up where he left off last season. 
Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift
news

Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions added running back D'Andre Swift in the 2020 NFL Draft, but their featured back the last two seasons, Kerryon Johnson, is happy to have a dual-threat option alongside him in the backfield. 
Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'
news

Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'

Are NFL players' voices being heard and are they exerting their influence? Redskins veteran linebacker Thomas Davis believes they are. 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Richard Sherman: This time 'nobody can turn their eyes away'

While previous calls to combat social inequality went unanswered, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes this time might well be different. "The impact will be greater."
Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?
news

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discussed their participation in a player video in which they called on the league to condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people.
Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home
news

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home

NFL teams continue to reopen their respective facilities, with the Buccaneers and Lions following suit Wednesday.
A detail view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen on the playing field during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings announce $5 million donation to social justice causes

The Vikings and the Wilf family on Wednesday announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. 
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won the game 22-10. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley is back. The Jets linebacker expects to fully participate in training camp after being sidelined by a groin injury for most of his first season in New York.
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. New owner David Tepper said during a news conference at the stadium Tuesday that he is contractually obligated to retain the statue. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers moving Jerry Richardson statue in interest of public safety 

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are moving the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson "in the interest of public safety."
Scenes from the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kara Durrette/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23 and feature sessions led by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Bills president Kim Pegula, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, among others.
