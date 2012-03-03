Colts QB Manning throws on Duke campus

Published: Mar 03, 2012 at 10:53 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Colts quarterback Peyton Manning threw to receivers in a recent workout on Duke's campus.

Athletic department spokesman Art Chase says Manning returned less than a month after he came to throw with college offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe, who is now Duke's head coach.

Chase confirmed the veracity of a video posted Friday to YouTube and reported on by Yahoo Sports.

Manning has spent the past six months recovering from his third neck operation in less than two years, and the Colts have to decide by Thursday whether to pay the four-time league MVP a $28 million roster bonus or let him become a free agent.

Chase made his remarks on Saturday.

