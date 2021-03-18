Around the NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 02:07 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to Indianapolis, which officially went through Wednesday.

Following his benching at the end of the season, Wentz pushed to get traded, culminating a rollercoaster five seasons with the Eagles, from the highs of being drafted No. 2 overall to his injury in 2017 that wiped out an MVP-caliber season, to signing a massive new contract, to his dreadful performance in 2020 after the drafting of Jalen Hurts﻿.

During his introductory press conference in Indianapolis on Thursday, the new Colts starting quarterback said he didn't regret his time with the Eagles.

"There's a lot of conversation that happened at the end of the year with my agent, with everybody; I'm not gonna dive into the specifics on that," he said of his desire to get traded. "As far as being a competitor, I've never once questioned my competitiveness but at the end of the day, this was outside of my control and I'm appreciative of everything that happened in Philly, for all of the opportunities. I know, where I'm at today, for five years I gave everything I had both on and off the field and when I lay my head on that pillow at night, I know I gave everything I had. It didn't go the way that we all desired and wanted it to go but I can sleep well at night knowing I poured my heart and soul into everything I had in that city. We're excited for a new start and a new opportunity."

Asked point-blank if he was suggesting he didn't want to get traded, Wentz replied: "I'm not saying one way or another."

It was clear that Wentz had lost faith in the Eagles brass. While Doug Pederson benched the QB in favor of Hurts for the final four games, the issues weren't resolved after the coach was fired.

General manager Howie Roseman, who used a second-round pick on Hurts, was asked Thursday about the trade. The GM said he had several "honest" conversations with Wentz.

"The feeling (from Wentz was) that maybe it was best to move on," Roseman said. "We told him it would have to work out for both sides."

Roseman called the trade, which included a conditional pick that could become a first-rounder next year, a win-win for both sides.

Wentz said it "wasn't the ending we all envisioned" in Philly but added he "wouldn't trade those years for the world."

Now both sides are speeding forward in separate directions following the divorce.

