Colts QB Anthony Richardson faces marijuana possession charge after traffic stop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge following a traffic stop earlier this month. The charge was filed Monday.

The affidavit from the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office said a police officer stopped Richardson on Oct. 12 because the car he was driving had an expired registration tag. The license plate on the car also did not match the one listed on the registration.

The officer wrote that when he approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana.

According to the affidavit, Richardson acknowledged he had been smoking marijuana inside the car because he did not want to smoke it around his children. The officer wrote that Richardson said he had a small amount of marijuana in the car. The officer said he found a “leafy, green material” he believed to be marijuana along with a bag of five marijuana gummies inside a small Mason jar in the car's glove compartment.

Richardson's attorney, James Voyles, declined to comment on the case.

“We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information,” the Colts said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Richardson has not played in a game since Oct. 5, 2025.