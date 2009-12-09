Colts put veteran backup QB Sorgi on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts put longtime backup quarterback Jim Sorgi on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving rookie Curtis Painter as the only backup to three-time MVP Peyton Manning.
Sorgi had been the third quarterback for the past four games after hurting his right throwing shoulder in practice.
Painter, a Purdue alum, was a sixth-round draft pick in April.
The Colts also signed offensive lineman Michael Toudouze, their fifth-round pick in 2006, to fill Sorgi's spot. They waived quarterback Shane Boyd from the practice squad and signed former University of Buffalo quarterback Drew Willy.
