Colts put veteran backup QB Sorgi on injured reserve

Published: Dec 09, 2009 at 04:56 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts put longtime backup quarterback Jim Sorgi on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving rookie Curtis Painter as the only backup to three-time MVP Peyton Manning.

Sorgi had been the third quarterback for the past four games after hurting his right throwing shoulder in practice.

Painter, a Purdue alum, was a sixth-round draft pick in April.

The Colts also signed offensive lineman Michael Toudouze, their fifth-round pick in 2006, to fill Sorgi's spot. They waived quarterback Shane Boyd from the practice squad and signed former University of Buffalo quarterback Drew Willy.

