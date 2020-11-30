Around the NFL

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿'s NFL career is going on pause for a more important battle.

The punter on Monday announced he has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove the cancerous tumor recently found by doctors.

"Like I said before, it's always God's plan and it will always be bigger than my plans," Sanchez wrote in his announcement. "So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump in the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family and friends reaching out.

"Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

"Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.

"I will be watching. Love y'all."

Though Sanchez mentioned in his announcement that he'll "have to miss some time," the actual timetable remains unknown.

Sanchez is in his fourth professional season, all spent with the Indianapolis Colts, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. The punter and kickoff specialist has appeared in 59 games over his career.

