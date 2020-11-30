Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

"Like I said before, it's always God's plan and it will always be bigger than my plans," Sanchez wrote in his announcement. "So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump in the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family and friends reaching out.

"Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

"Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.

"I will be watching. Love y'all."

Though Sanchez mentioned in his announcement that he'll "have to miss some time," the actual timetable remains unknown.